‘Dune’ – new pictures reveal the visual cues from Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and more of the stars and planets – 14/04/2020

“Dune” has acquired new pictures today, after unveiling the first picture of Timothee Chalamet, as the main protagonist, Paul Atreides, on the morning of the week. The photos, revealed by Vanity Fair, a focus on the supporting roles such as Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Rebecca Ferguson, amongst others, the celestial bodies that populate the story.

For the film by Denis Villeneuve (“Blade Runner, 2049” comes to theaters on dec. It is an adaptation of the first half of the book of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi, the second part of the book will be made into a movie once, in order that you do not yet have a date for the premiere.

1 / 9 Zendaya as Chani in the ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair 2 / 9 Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Liet Kynes in the ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair 3 / 9 Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho in ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair 4 / 9 Oscar Isaac, as the Duke Leto Atreides in ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair 5 / 9 Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides in ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair 6 / 9 Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck in ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair 7 / 9 Denis Villeneuve directing and Javier Bardem on the set of ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair 8 / 9 The family Artreides, the protagonists of ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair 9 / 9 Timothee Chalamet, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from ‘Dune’ Disclosure/Vanity Fair

To re-create the epic work of frank Herbert in the cinemas, the Grand, and its partners, the screenplay by Eric Roth and Jon Spaiths made a few changes to the key. The story remains essentially the same-that of Paul (Chalamet), and the young heir of an aristocratic family, leaves his home planet into the barren world of Arrakis, where it is expected to help lead the effort to mine a valuable component known as the ‘ spice (“the spice” in English).

There, the family Artreides is not only the difficulties of the natural (such as the famous worms are the giants who live in the hidden in the underground of the planet), as well as the opposition of the Harkonnen family, led by Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgard), a creature with huge, like a rhino, which is re-created with the prosthesis to the body of the film.

“As much as I love a lot of the book is, for me, the Baron has always been near-caricature,” said Williams at the Vanity Fair. “I tried to bring it up a little bit in real life. This is why I chose to Stellan in the role. It has something of a mathematician, by the back of the eye, which can be very scary for them”.

In the meantime, the roles of the various female characters has been expanded. The women of “Dune,” including the mother of Paul, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), a great “priest-warrior” who is capable of reading thoughts, Chani (Zendaya), a mysterious figure who appears to the protagonist in a dream; and in the Dra. Liet Kynes (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), an environmentalist, and diplomat who, in the book, it was a male character.

In the vast world of the sci-fi epic still has a space for you to include the warriors (Duncan Idaho, and Gurney Halleck, carried out by Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin), his (Glossu Rabban, portrayed by Dave Bautista), father-figures (the Duke Leto Atreides by Oscar Isaac), the tribes of native people (the Fremen, led by Stilgar, as lived by Javier Bardem), and much, much more.

For Williams, the book’s message has never been more acute. “The story is about a planet being abused to the point of exhaustion by their use of natural resources. The world is changing, and people are going to have to adapt. It is a story of growth, but it also calls young people to action on the planet,” he said.