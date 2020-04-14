Exitoína · Actor of the series, the Series paints miniatures for a quarantine for the coronavirus

While the filming of the various productions around the world, they are stuck in the role of the insulation as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the advance of the pandemic, coronavirus, Henry Cavill, the protagonist of the series The Witcherthe Series, he found a hobby for the fun of it, for it has a painted miniature of the armor in his spare time.

On his Instagram, the actor shared a picture of the work done during the Passover: “I have decided to refine some of the skills in the old and try some new ones! It is a time of rebirth, after all,” he legendou Cavill. “So, as you can see here, of course, look like a tiny helmet… which it is. It’s one of my favorite hobbies for almost all of his life, which I have followed, but it is not active, it’s that one.”

Cavill, who is also well-known for his role in the series The Tudors and to play the character in the Justice league of americaused the miniatures from the A, the game of role-playing game where the participants create the characters themselves, and make up stories for each game, and he stated that if anyone had any doubt at all, it’s a side of geek.

In the publication, the actor also took the opportunity to thank the Health Service of Uk (NHS) and health professionals from around the world at the service of patients affected by the COVID-a 19-a disease that is caused by a new coronavirus, and; did not play: “Wait a second”, I hear you wonder. ‘If it’s with two hands in the picture, as you are taking a picture?!’ New skills, new friends, new skills,” he wrote.

To see this photo on Instagram Considering that we are both, going through the Easter period, and going through The Lockdown, I figured it’s a good time to put a silver lining onto the cloud, that is some of the darker moments during this time. So I’ve decided to polish some old skills and try my hand at some new ones! It is a time of rebirth after all. So, as you can see here, here, here, the obvious might look a little bit like a tiny helmet…which it is. One of my almost life-long hobbies, and so on, that I’ve been following but not actively doing, is this. A company called Games Workshop…or plastic to crack in the ‘ we ‘ call it. Genuinely can’t get enough of the lore they have built over the decades. They have been some of my most an enthused reads! If you were in denial about me being a geek before, you can’t hide from it now. Also, in the background of this photo, there may just be some completely new skills that I’m working on…..or there may not be, so that all of your eye’s squinting and attempts at digital unfocusing will be in the window….orrrr maybe they won the t. I also wanted to take this opportunity to thank, from the bottom of my heart, all of the NHS (National Health Service here in the UK and healthcare workers worldwide, for your unceasing efforts to protect us. I imagine it might be feeling a little rough right now, but you Ladies and Gents are absolutely smashing it! Keep it up!!! “You got this. “Hold on a second”, I hear you utter…..”if he has both hands in the photo…how is he taking the photo??” New skills, my friends….the new skills). #Easter #Passover #GamesWorkshop #ProperGeek #Custodes #NewSkills #NHS #ThankYou #Raggy? A publication that is shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) in the The 12 of Apr., 2020 at 1:34 pm PDT

