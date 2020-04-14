‘Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw,’: Dwayne Johnson reveals the details of the sequence of the derivative

During a question and answer session on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson he was asked about the details of the sequence of the ‘Hobbs & Shaw‘ the spin-off of ‘theFast and the Furious’.

Lively, the star has ensured that the general public is going to fall in love with you by the creators of the franchise are gearing up for the new movie.

“Chris Morgan will be back as a writer, and we are working with the Seven Bucks Productions. Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, and Eiza Gonzalez they will reprise their roles, but we are creating many new characters. The next chapter will bring many surprises. I think you’re going to fall in love with the heroes and anti-heroes, and even by the bad guys.”

In the movie, earlier he made it clear that the character of the Idris Elba he was just a pawn in a game much larger, and the sequence should be to introduce new adversaries created by a sinister organization to Eteon.

Unfortunately Johnson did not reveal what the stars will be added to the list not mentioned in the forecast for the debut, as ‘Fast and the Furious 9‘ he was brought in to 2021.

Even so, the new updates should be released as soon as the start of production has been confirmed.

Previously, the producer of Hiram Garcia there was already an advance of the The Comic Book that is, the derivative, was developed as the first of a future trilogy, where the return could be secured to the stream.

Whereas, the The US$ 760 million that the film grossed worldwide, it’s clear that Universal wants to invest in more goods or services.

The director also said that the studio is extremely pleased with the success at the box office and with the office of David Leitch.

When asked about the development of the sequence, Garcia he replied:

“We’re already talking about it, we are very pleased with the result of the ‘Hobbs & Shaw’. But we have to wait and see what happens ‘Fast and the Furious 9before we go on our way. It is, of course, that we’re going to take advantage of the snap-hook of the sequence to keep everything in the universe is shared with the public.”

Most recently, Dwayne Johnson he revealed on his Instagram that it will be returned to the ‘Fast and Furious 10 minutes or so, and he must have a great influence on the next film in the franchise.

“I just want to say thank you to all the staff. Do you have the ‘Hobbs & Shaw‘ a huge, global success by expanding the realm of ‘Fast and the Furious‘. And last, but not least, I want to thank my brother, Vin your support of the film. […] And, of course, all roads connecting us… See you soon, Toretto.”, he said Johnson.

Check it out:

Noting that ‘Fast and the Furious 9‘ premiere April 2021.

Watch the trailer:

The cast counts with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris ” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, John Cena, Finn, Cole, and Anna is There, and that Vinnie’s house for a while.