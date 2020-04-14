Find out in the movie Film to Record a Special for this Tuesday:

This Tuesday (the 14th), beginning at 22: 30, the Record TV display Quick Revenge in the Movie, Record A Special. The film, it is played by Dwayne Johnson.

Technical data sheet

Quick Revenge (Disclosure Of Information)

Quick Revenge

The Title Of The Original: Problem

Type: The action

Rating: 16

The cast: Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Berenger, Jan Hoag, Courtney Gains, Michael Irby

The plot: After serving 10 years in prison, Driver (Dwayne Johnson) has only one goal: to avenge the death of his brother, who was murdered in an assault on the evil plan. But there are people willing to get in the way of his plans. One of them is a veteran cop (Billy Bob Thornton) on the verge of retiring. The other is a hired killer (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), an adrenaline junkie, and quite self-centered. Right now, it’s only a matter of time to find out who comes out alive in this game of hunting and the hunter.

