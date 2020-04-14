find out the movies playing this week

This Sunday (12th) from 13 to Record TV display Snow white and the Huntsman in the Movie The Greatest. The film is starring Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron.

Technical data sheet

Snow white and the Huntsman. (Disclosure of information)

“Snow white and the Huntsman”

The Title Of The Original: Snow White And The Huntsman

The cast: Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth, Charlize Theron, Sam Claflin, Sam Spruell, and Ian McShane

Type: Action / Adventure

Distributor: Universal

Rating: For 12 years

Synopsis: A king, a widower, fell in love with Ravenna’s (Charlize Theron), without knowing of her evil plans of conquest, and it has just died, leaving her his entire kingdom. To make matters worse, his daughter was thrown into a dungeon, and stay there until they become a beautiful young woman. Obsessed with beauty and youth, she can’t get enough of me to ask her to the oracle to know there is someone hotter than her, up until the time that the response was not to pleased. Luckily, Snow White (Kristen Stewart) manages to escape without his heart being ripped out, and Italy becomes a powerful tool for every time. But the film does not give up easily and along with the help of a brother, and a faithful squire, she hires Eric (Chris Hemsworth), an expert bounty hunter to bring her prey back to them. But he ends up finding out that the mission was a big mistake and it’s going to help out the young man on his crusade against the kingdom of evil. To do this, they will count with the support of the animals of the forest, and in the united states for seven dwarf miners.

Know of any other movies that will be on display throughout the weekend at the Globe STUDIOS, and Record TV.