Four of the films, for those of you who like the music

Upon arriving in Los Angeles, the jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) meets with actress, Mia (Emma Stone), and the two fall in love madly. On the lookout for opportunities for your career in this highly competitive town, and the young people are trying to make the relationship work, while they chase fame and success.

A love letter from director Damien Chazelle for the genre, which mixes deliciously with her passion for jazz, the La-La Land comes to us as the son that was lost in the theater today, which seeks to take up and pay homage to all the classic songs sung in the past years.

Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) is engaged to be married and not know who is his father, and send out invitations to the former lovers of her mother. When they arrived, Donna (Meryl Streep), the matriarch, is caught, and having to make up excuses as to not reveal who in fact he is the father of Sophie.

With musical numbers, well-designed and aesthetic, burlesque, tangled together for Donna, and his three histories of the women’s radical feminist, who will be the father of Sophie? The architect for the us, Sam? The travel writer, Bill? The british banker Harry? We can know the truth only at the end of novelesco.

The history of how the shy, Reginald Dwight’s (Taron Egerton) has turned into Elton John, music icon, pop. Ever since childhood, complicated and, as a result of her father’s family, the story of his life is told through the eyes of a re-interpretation of the music of the superstar, including the relationship of the singer with musician and business partner Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell), and the entrepreneur, and the ex-lover John Reid’s (Richard Madden).

In the course of his journey, and Elton John got into trouble with drugs, alcohol, anger, difficulty in assuming his / her sexuality. Unlike a number of other cinebiografias, the film doesn’t hide any of it, and that it enriches the story and makes it so that the public will see that there is a man, it is not only an icon for beauty.

Christian (Ewan McGregor) is a young novelist who has a gift for poetry, and he faces his father in order to be able to move on to the bohemian district of Montmartre in Paris, france. There, he received the support of Henri de Toulouse-Latrec (John Leguizamo) who helps him to take part in the social and cultural life of the place, which revolves around the Moulin Rouge, a night club that features a world of sex, drugs, and adrenaline. When I attended the local Christian immediately falls in love with Satine (Nicole Kidman), the most beautiful courtesan in Paris and star of most of the free wi-fi.

The waltz, the tango and contemporary dance, blending the musical soundtrack that blends classical music with pop-style, references to literature, film and the visual arts. The production is a celebration of the whimsical, with the musical numbers, well-crafted, the characters well-drawn and the narrative is smooth and efficient.

