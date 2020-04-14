GQemCasa films, and documentaries, to sports, to provide the play – IN

+



Gabriel Medina (Photo: Playback)

There is no lack of in-game stories of the exciting, awe-inspiring, and also fun-filled. For this quarantine, it is the right time for you to attend some of them and start playing/fighting/surfing/running along with the main characters.

We have separated five of the films, and documentaries from the world of sport for you to give it a play:

Gabriel Medina

‘Gabriel Medina’ (Photo: Reproduction)

If you’re a fan of the surf, and also, Gabriel Medina, and take the time to get to know the story of the boy in the sea air, which was the first brazilian two-time world champion in the sport. The film, which is available exclusively on the Globoplay, it shows the goals and accomplishments of the Medina, under the vision of family members, friends, and the great names of the sport such as Kelly Slater, Mick Fanning, and Lewis Hamilton.

Ko

Knockouts (Photo: Playback)

Wear your boxing gloves and get ready to step into the ring with Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays a boxer named Billy Hope in the Ko (2015). The film tells the story of a guy who tries to make a comeback to the sport after losing his wife in a car accident and as a result, in the custody of his daughter. To the top of the box enlists the help of a wrestler is retired and has trained to the best of your city.

The race

The Race (Photo: Playback)

Starring Stephan James, the film tells the story of the american athlete Jesse Owens, who, in addition to overcoming the racism and even Hitler, winning four gold medals at the Olympic Games in Berlin in 1936.

Hellenic

Heleno (Photo: Playback)

In the long Rodrigo Santoro interpret Hellenica football player was considered to be the crown prince in rio de janeiro in the 40-year-old. In addition to the leading man, and the man had an explosive behavior, which, in addition to their lack of discipline, and again, established at the journey the word of the guy and turned it into a story type.

– Rush, On the edge of Excitement

Rush (Photo: Playback)

Get ready for a lot of thrill and excitement in the Rushthat is the story of the epic rivalry between Niki Lauda (Daniel Brühl) and James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) in the Formula 1 in the 70’s. With very different profiles, and the dispute reached its peak in the period of 1976, when they both ran to the edge of the knife. All for the world championship title in F1.

