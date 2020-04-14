“he threatened to shoot me” – TV on the Focus

In the process, and the brother of Kylie Jenner accuses a woman of 31 years age, for him to abuse, and it also mentions the damage caused to their property.

Always in the media, the family, O he steals the scene even when the subject matter is controversial! And now, Rob Kardashian has made serious allegations of his ex-wife Blac Chyna. According to reports the victim, a woman, wanted to kill him with a rod of iron. The incident happened at the home of Kylie Jenner, younger sister of the Director.

The physical altercation was recorded in December of 2016, and, according to Kardashian, it was this that made him think twice, and to put an end to the relationship, they no longer walked very well.

In his testimony, Rob Kardashian said he had been beaten severely with a rod of iron, and he also said that Blac Chyna tried to her hanging out with a charger for the cell phone. In addition to the bruises on your ex, she had destroyed part of the house, and broke a lot of objects in the home.

In the process, and the brother of Kylie Jenner accuses a woman of 31 years age, for him to abuse, and it also mentions the damage caused to his property, stating that the accused was, in addition to and that was to put a gun to her head. “He threatened to shoot me,” he said.

According to the lawyers, Blac Chyna, for the charges of his former colleague are untrue, because what has happened between them, it was no more than a joke.

But the proponents of Rob Kardashian’s claim that he was beaten up and had a great deal of stress after the incident. The brother of the Kylye Jenner, opened the proceedings by 2017, and the case is still in progress.