Here are the 10 movies for anyone who is in the mood of the school

10 movies for anyone who is in the mood of the school

Fever is among the children of the ‘ 90s, all the Tazos in the back!

You want to have an environment that retro look at home. Here are some tips

1. The Dead Poets society

Released in 1990, with Robin Williams and Ethan Hawke, the film depicts a typical middle school, in 1959. When a former student becomes a teacher of literature, and it brings the methods are different and innovative, to encourage young people to think for themselves, to the school, it is reviewed by a different point of view.

2. A Dream Come True

This is the true story earned her an academy award to Sandra Bullock as best actress. The film shows how the school and the promotion of sports to change the lives and career of so many people. Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron) is a young black man without a place in which to live, but with a talent for the sport. During a rainy night, at the family’s million-dollar offers shelter to a young man, and from that moment on, everyone’s life is changed forever.

3. The Replacement

Adrien Brody is the substitute teacher Henry Barthes, who, for three weeks, takes over the classes of the high School, a public high school. The reality is that it is for teachers, adults and students, with the families of the missing or negligent. And in the midst of family crisis it is undergoing, it is an opportunity to make a difference in our community.

4. My Master, My Life

Morgan Freeman plays professor Joe Clarke, who is asked to take charge of a problematic school in the state of New Jersey. With a firm grip, authoritarianism, and arrogance, he is in charge of the institution, with unorthodox methods. This causes the pupils of the school, which is plagued with drugs and violence, to be able to pass the final examination conducted by the government. However, their methods of attracting admirers and many enemies.

5. 10 things I hate about you

The film was released in 1999 and it was based on the work of The Content that is Taught, that of William Shakespeare, and it was a success, unexpected by the participants. On the first day at a new school, Cameron falls for Bianca. But she can only go out or a date after that of her older sister, Kat, get me a boyfriend. The problem is that She is a proud and anti-social, which makes it all the more difficult. Cameron then deals with the bad-boy, mysterious to the school to “tame” Her, but then everything gets complicated.

6. Freedom writers

A young teacher, encounters a challenge in the midst of a school in a poor neighborhood, which is the case for aggression and violence. To be able to communicate with the students, and it makes use of different methods of teaching, so that the young people will open up and you get back to the confidence in themselves, overcoming the tensions and prejudices.

7. “Coach Carter: the training-for-life

Ken Carter, played by Samuel L. Jackson), is the owner of a sporting goods store, and accepted the offer to be the basketball coach of his old high school. The way it surprises you by being hard and demanding behaviour in a respectful, appropriate way to dress and have good grades in all subjects. And with that, the team is starting to show a great performance until the Clutch takes up an attitude like that you will be surprised at all of the local community.

8. The queen of Katwe

Her father, a resident of the region and the poor of Uganda’s Phiona Mutesi is a young man dedicated to achieving his goal: to become one of the top female players in the chess world. She was forced to drop out of school because of lack of money, but we are determined to tackle all obstacles to achieve his dream.

9. The Man who Saw the Infinite.

In 1913 Ramanujan, a mathematical genius, a self-taught Indian travelling College, Trinity college, University of Cambridge, where he meets his mentor, the eccentric professor GH Hardy. So he’s fighting to show the world your brilliant mind and create a friendship that changed the math every time.

10. In addition to the Classroom

A story to inspire you. The film tells the career of a teacher in the first, and with only a 24-year-old, who has to overcome fear and prejudice in the teaching of street kids in a classroom, outside, in a shelter.

Extra – A Beautiful Mind

In spite of the story, if you go on to university, the heartwarming story is worth a nomination. The award-winning, full feature release window is based on the life of mathematician John Nash. With an academic career as very respectable, She is called upon to perform a work on cryptography for the government of the United States, and after that it starts to be tormented by delusions and hallucinations. To be diagnosed with schizophrenia, and, after several more admissions to hospital, and he must use all of his rationality in order to distinguish the real from the imaginary, and to get back to a normal life.