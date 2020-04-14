Hobbs & Shaw, 2 | Dwayne Johnson says that fans can expect “lots of surprises” in the following

Dwayne Johnson has brought a few new developments on the follow-up of Hobbs, & Shaw, on his instagram. The most important of these is the creative team: Chris Morgan, will return as a writer.

“Chris Morgan is returning to the road map, as well as the team of Seven, the Bucks are in post-production.”

In addition to this, the star has said that many surprises are being prepared.

“We have created many unique characters in the first movie, especially with that Girl in the Anime, Idris Elba, and Eiza Gonzalez. The following will come up with plenty of other surprises in store. I think you are going to enjoy a lot of what is to come. They are the new villains, anti-heroes, heroes.. you Will have to have it all.”

Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, 2 is set to debut in 2022.