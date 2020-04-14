I escaped from him! Kourtney Kardashian wanted to share photos of Easter and fuelled rumors of a pregnancy

What appeared to be an publication any of Kourtney Kardashian in Instagram it became another controversy more to the list.

As is well known, the entrepreneur she is the mother of four children, all with Scott Disick but this time, his supporters claimed that perhaps comes another more on the way.

The famous had generated expectations in their social networks since it is known that likes to celebrate the holidays such as Easter together with his family.

For this, a lot of their fans were very attentive to what the sister of Kim Kardashian publish about it. But it was a posting that he did, where he looked with an outfit where you could see the belly a little bulging which made it turn on all the alarms.

Two followers, one of the nearly 90 million which has Kourtney on Instagram, they began to talk about the possible pregnancy. It is not, but I would like to be, wrote one.

The founder of Poosh it didn’t take too much to appear in the debate and wrote: Put the blessings out. Although ratified their wishes to have another child, it seems you are not concerned too much with the matter in these moments.

Meanwhile he continued sharing all that was the family celebration of Easter. The brunette of 40 years had a great time collecting eggs of colors, and dressed his small with beautiful costumes.