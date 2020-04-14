When Marvel began its revoluo in the boxes at the beginning of the 1960’s to incorporate the elements of, shall we say, the world, in the lives of her heris, who, in spite of the fantsticos were a human, it has caused a certain degree of otherness in the figure of Odin, the god of trovo. Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Jack Kirby were inspired by the mythology of the nrdica, however, who introduced the features of the divine in the bedroom, real to the Asgard in a context of a very, for lack of a better word, of the earth. When Marvel Studios decided to adapt this name in the movie, the beneficial if it did occur. After all, I it has a footprint the human and the ningum better than Kenneth Branagh, in-depth knowledge of the work of the bard of English, to go to work…. The route from Ashley Miller, Zack Stentz, and Don Payne’s work on many levels, but essentially, it’s a film source. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), brave, brash, and arrogant. This causes him to break a peace agreement has been promoted by his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins). This, in turn, in order for the child to learn in a read of the humility, and removes his powers and sends him to Earth where he meets scientist Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Meanwhile, in Asgard, his irmo, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is planning to take over the power. The result is a film with a solemn and pompous, and that on the whole, misses the point. However, the aventuresco if it is diluted a little bit, and not always in the way that is in harmony with the content. But, at the end of the day, it works properly.

THOR (Thor, USA, 2011). Direction: Kenneth Branagh. Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Hopkins, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Kat dennings’s hairstyles, Jaimie Alexander, Rene Russo and Clark Gregg. Duration: 115 minutes. Distribution: Paramount Pictures.