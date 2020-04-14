In a blog post, Justin Bieber preached to them about Jesus: “Take and receive” | Faith

Ana Luiza Menezes 15h31 | up-to-date on the 14/04/2020 15h40



Justin Bieber and indicates a return to his musical career Photo: Reproduction

No letting go in the white for the celebration of Easter, by Justin Bieber came to express their faith and gratitude to God. In a post on Sunday (the 13th), he spoke of the beauty of god’s creation, and he spoke of the sacrifice of the cross.

In his text, the singer said he spoke to his followers about the love of Christ for each and every person.

The god who created the sun, the trees, the grass, the birds, the mountains, the lakes, the ocean, I love it! He loves you so much that he came to Earth in human form. He lived a perfect life without sin in order to make the ultimate sacrifice. He died on the cross to take the punishment for the wrongs which you and I commit! He rose from the dead defeating death, he wrote.

Justin also talked about eternal life, and has made an assessment of what is in the Country.

When we accept and believe in what jesus christ did on the cross, and die, in fact we have gone to eternity, where there is no pain, sorrow, or shame! We are going to live in eternity in complete happiness. This is the Easter season, and that’s a good thing. We will only accept the pardon, free of charge, which only Jesus gives. It’s as simple as that. To accept and receive it. I am grateful for this Easter, because Jesus rose from the dead so that I do not have to die, or to live with the uncertainty of what will happen next, because I know that I will be in a place where there is no pain, he said.

The publication of Justin Bieber’s Photo: Reproduction

Read more1 Gisele Nascimento throws a clip recorded in Portugal

2 The Send Brazil to surprise the audience and announces the big live

3 Below is a list of shows online that you are going to rock the internet

If you find an error in this document, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the link to the page that will be sent to you automatically in the drawing-up of the Whole.The News, which will verify if the information.