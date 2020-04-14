In a live TXT, Bebe Rexha shows the excerpt of her new single “Sabotage,” and the group loved it, check it out!

On the evening of Tuesday (07), the group of k-pop TXTmade with a button on Instagram, which was attended by no more, no less Bebe Rexha.

The live group has reached more than 100 people at the same time, and earned her the hashtag on the Trending Topics on Twitter in Brazil. “What are some of your favorite artists?”, he asked Bebe Rexha. And they said, ” it was Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, and Post Malone’s, among other artists.

Bebe Rexha has put up a snippet of her new single, “Sabotage,” to play for the group, and they loved it, one of them asked me how much the track will also be released. Bebe Rexha, said that it would be released in the month of may, but due to all that is going on in the world, and it will be released in the summer.

The TXT file is a new group in k-pop, even though so young, has already achieved incredible feats, such as the second position of the stop on the Social 50, in the nominations for mtv’s Video Music Awards, the Spotify award and also first prize for them in the united states, the BreakTudo at the Clip of the Debut by 2019.

Drinking: Soobin, what is your favorite song from me?

Soobin: Meant To Be!

Drinks: my personal favorite from you guys is to Run Away from it because it makes me happy, happy 🥺🥺🥺🥺#BebeRexhaWithTXT#REXHAwithTXT @TXT_members @BebeRexha pic.twitter.com/PeUgcchFSS — TXT-Brasil (@TXTBrasil_) April 8, 2020