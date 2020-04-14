In the Afternoon session 07/04/2020 – Some-of-Love – Tv

In the Afternoon Session on Tuesday, a day on 07/04, the Globo TV network that displays in the film Words of Love (2010), which has a running time of the original total of 1h41.

Check out the rundown: Kassie Larson, a woman is mature and successful, that he decides to do an artificial insemination to achieve her dream of becoming a mother. But she did not imagine that her best friend, the neurotic Wally replaces the sample from the donor, while in a drinking spree. Years later Kassie and her son Sebastian will find barry allen, not knowing that they form a true family-run business.

More information about the film from the Afternoon Session

The Title Of The Original: The Switch

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Jeff Goldblum, Juliette Lewis, Victor Pagan Patrick Wilson

Director: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Nationality: American

Genre: Comedy-romantic

Rating: Not recommended for children under 12 years of age

Box office: 49.9 million usd

Trailer:

The Afternoon Session is going to air so soon after a new edition of the Newspaper Today, starting at 15: 00 hours (eastern time), on the screen of the TV World.