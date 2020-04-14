Island of Fear | It’s good and worth Watching? Check out the Trailer, Synopsis, and more

Are you wanting to know everything about the movie Island of Fear that is available in the Prime Video? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

The island of Fear is a film that is a Drama, Mystery, Suspense 2h18min of the length in the direction of the Martin Scorsese and the stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles, Ben Kingsley and Max von Sydow. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

This is the kind of movie that is perfect to watch without knowing too much about the route, mainly on account of the mysteries and the twists and turns that occur in the story. In addition to being very visually beautiful, the plot is very well developed. Especially in the first act, then it is a little bit loaded, and some find it boring, but it’s still well worth it for the surprise ending. The performances of the actors are superb, worthy of the prize pool.

Technical Data

Name: Island of Fear .

. Date of issue: 13/02/2010 .

.

Synopsis: In 1954, a couple of federal agents are investigating the disappearance of a murderess who was admitted to the hospital. When you travel to Shutter Island — the island is located in Massachusetts — to take care of the case, they are provided with a rebellion of the prisoners, the hurricane, and getting stuck in place and entangled in a net of intrigue.

Director: Martin Scorsese

The cast: Leonardo DiCaprio , Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles , Ben Kingsley , Max von Sydow . Length: 2h18min A Note To Imdb: 8.1 / 10 the 1063891 users.





The Trailer

