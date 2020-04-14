James Gunn comments on the destination of Peter Quill after the Upcoming Deadline

The director of the Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunnhe commented on the Twitter the Lord of the Stars, came out of the Ground as fast as he could after the final battle Upcoming Deadline. When asked by a fan about the fate of Peter Quill, Gunn said:

“Peter, despised him to be back on Earth and left the planet as fast as he could. It combines completely with the death of his mother.”

At the end of the Ultimatum, the protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy met up with the rest of the team, and with Me, and departed, possibly with the intention of finding Gamora.

Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3 it still has the forecast and it hasn’t even been announced between the launch of Phase 4 of the USING. The film has been postponed following the decision of the president of the The Walt Disney Studios, Alan Horn the fire by James Gunn, for the sake of these old film-maker. The executive branch came after a series of meetings with Gunn and a public apology from him. Currently, the filmmaker is currently working on Squad-Suicide 2the DCwith a debut scheduled for August 6, 2021.