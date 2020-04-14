Jennifer Lopez is shown in a natural, and it leaves everyone open-mouthed

Jennifer Lopez it is one of the celebrities with a lot of new fans all over the world. The 50 years oldthe beauty of the Music continues to dazzle everyone with her talent and beauty, and she has millions of followers on their social media. Therefore, it is important that the theme of the new coronavirusesthe fact is that the the singer and actress has been a lot of discussion about the subject with their fans. At least, in a more direct way.

Jennifer Lopez feet away

The american singer will sharing some of the pictures from their day-to-day, you can see that it is confined to the family, but she wouldn’t be talking so much with your fans. In fact, JLo I would be showing pictures of your past, your career, and you don’t today, in the midst of this pandemic.

For many of you, she would have to use more of his voice, urging people to stay home, alone, as long as the pandemic it does not end. Others are convinced that his example is already good enough for you, because it shows to be in the house next to the the groom, Alex Rodriguezyou , and your children.

Jennifer Lopez is hiding out during a pandemic, the Covid-19

The singer is always going to show a bit more blocking, but a lot of fans to believe that she would have to do a little bit more, like the other celebs, who are getting closer to their fans, during the course of that pandemic. However, this time around, Jennifer Lopez and even showed off a little more of your day in the the family.

In fact, it has even in fact, along with their children, and the children of the bridegroom, and in a few pictures, very familiar to you. The singer would be showing a little more of your years. “It is in the us“ they are commenting on some of the fans, because the singer appears very natural in the pictures. No make-up, hair tidy, clothes in the well-laid-back, just the same as any other person.

Certainly, many were expecting that the singer and the actress were in her house is always as neat as a pin, but it looks like that is not how it works. “Beyond recognition“ they speak to some fans, as compared to the pictures of Jennifer Lopez at the top of the stage, and is always well placed.