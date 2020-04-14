John Krasinski can get to Phase 4 of the Marvel comics

The actor stars in Jack Ryan, and all year round

John Krasinski, famous for its Jack Ryan of Amazon Prime and All Year Round it may be considered to be in the MCU. The actor interprets it, too Jim Halpert in the series The Office for the MONEY.

According to the portal by Geeks Worldwide, he reveals that he has been meeting with Marvel Studios. Rumors began to surface after such a revelation.

Read more: Captain Marvel may be leading the Avengers in the MCU

The MCU’s in store for Krasinski

In fact, the Phase 4) of the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel comics, has already moved on to make his debut later this year as a result of the hiv pandemic and the present. On the other hand, this does not mean that work should stop at the studios of Marvel comics. There have been rumors that the yields for all of the upcoming productions in the MCU that would otherwise be taken up in September. However, it seems that the other essential jobs behind the scenes are still going on.

However, when Disney bought the Fox in the last year, at the end of the franchise The X-Men. and The Fantastic Four they were ready to go back to the house. Back to the studios for the Marvel universe. At the San Diego Comic-Con last year, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, led to a movie, the Fantastic four, he was on his way. It got the fans into a frenzy.

In addition to this, lots of speculation, and a cast of fans of the The first Family of Marvel comics they are on-going since the merger of the two companies. One of the top choices of the fans to interpret it, Reed Richards, and the The Lord, Awesome, it was actor-director John Krasinski. Krasinski is known for playing Jim Halpert in the TV series The Office. As well as the lead actor in the film The Quiet Placewhich he also directed.

The new projects are in the MCU’s-in-progress

Therefore, based on the report of Thomas Polito of the Geeks WorldwideMarvel Studios has been part of the meetings. With a variety of actors and directors in the past couple of weeks. Naturally, one of them is none other than John Krasinski. Polito has also shared that “they also discussed a multitude of projects throughout the meeting. And this is the first time that the two sides come together formally.

While we accept that this is a rumor, with one caveat, it is interesting to note that Marvel Studios is still hard at work virtually in the middle of a pandemic. For example, we know that the production of the The eternal they didn’t stop, and still going strong the home and office. Krasinski is the best choice for the internet, in order to interpret the Reed Richards for some time, and this led him to meet formally with Marvel Studios, it indicates a good sign that he is potentially playing the role.

In addition to this, Krasinski have been talking about not only portraying the character but also to drive to the MCU. Marvel Studios already has a strong track record of choosing the actors for a certain role to play, including climbing, Robert Downey Jr. how to The man in the IronChris Evans as Captain America and Samuel L. Jackson as the Nick Fury.

Krasinski and the Fantastic four

You know, this is not the first time that Krasinski is the name of a project at Marvel Studios. In the first few days of Phase 1, and Krasinski was almost cast as Captain America in the MCU, a role that later went to Chris Evans. If the casting of Krasinski as Reed Richards, was a success, it seems almost poetic to interpret the character, which leads to the first family of Marvel comics, and the move to the MCU, Captain America, along with the rest of the Avengers to the original.

As of the release of the Fantastic four in the MCU is still too far away, the cast Krasinski as Reed Richards might be the first step towards the long-awaited debut of the series.

By: Lisa Alfonso

The image highlighted here: With John Krasinski. (Photo below: thetango.net and Playback)

