Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, will be starring in a film directed by Jesse Eisenberg

In accordance with the Deadline, Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard they will be starring in “When You Finish Saving the World“ movie, which will feature a roadmap for Jesse Eisenberg and it will mark his first game at the helm. Emma Stone it will be on the label.

With five nominations in the course of his career, Moore has won the academy award for Best featured Actress in 2015 for her role in the drama “Forever Alice“. Already, Eisenberg was nominated for the academy award for Best actor in 2011 for his performance inThe Social Network“. Wolfhard is currently the star of the series Netflix, “Stranger Things” and he has worked on the new film “theIt’s A Thing“. Already in the Stone, he worked as an executive producer on the “Maniac“ ), a series of Netflix.

In the film, the details of which are accurate to the plot are being kept under wraps, will be based upon the audio book written by Eisenberg, to be released at the end of the year, in 6 parts. The duration of the past three decades, the book follows three members of a family, the family of Nathan, a father and learning how to connect with his new-born son; Rachel, a young college student that is looking to find her place in a relationship and in life, and She, a high school student who is waiting to find out where it came from, and where it is going. Wolfhard also dublará of the book, and Kaitlyn’s Duty is in discussions to participate in.

Described as a mix of drama and comedy, the Stone will produce the film along with her husband, Dave McCary. As represented by the Windows media encoder and Management 360, Moore will also serve as a producer.

The The CAA’s Media Finance groupwho is organizing the funding for the movie, and manages the distribution rights for the world cup. “When You Finish “Saving” the World” does not yet have a premiere date.