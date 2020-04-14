“Justin Bieber is” caught in the act for money, drugs, and firearms – on-line Journal

A young woman who had her identity been revealed, but it is well-known as the “Justin Bieber story”, was arrested on the evening of the last Monday’s (13 may), after being caught red-handed with a quantity of drugs, firearms and cash.

According to the commander, the Baptist, the police received an anonymous report against the accused. “We received a complaint that it was a car model HB20 preto loitering close to the agencies and the bank. We were able to track the car, do the intervention, and at the time of the approach is found in the interior of the car, a pistol, caliber 380 municiada, R$ 10, r$, and drugs,” he said.

It was found that the suspect is a pistol-caliber 380 municiada, R$ 10, r $ and / or drugs.



According to the commander, the suspect reported that he works as a driver for the application, and that much of the drug, gun, and money he was carrying. It was open to an investigation to ascertain the facts.