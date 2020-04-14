Justin Bieber shows off the details of his parents ‘ house to the R$ 44 million, during the quarantine – House, for Vogue

+



The canadian singer, Justin Bieber, and his wife, Hailey, are in compliance with the directions of social isolation in the manor house of the couple in Beverly Hills, which has become a meme on the social networks this week that, because of the architecture, the view from the top, has some resemblance to a mixture, according to the internaturas. Justin and his Wife purchased the property in march of 2019, and the value of the property to be$ 8.5 million (approximately us$ 44 million). In your posts on social networks, the singer shows off the interior of the mansion which includes a gym, cinema room, games room in the basement, and, of course, a study of the music of their own.

READ MORE

The house is rich in wood finishes, especially on the second floor. The color palette has a neutral tone, with a predominance of white and gray on the walls and on the furniture. The colored points are the objects for the decoration. The couple laid in the walls, for example, a red box with the words “I love you” in English.

The outfit of the Teen, the Boyfriend, the House, is also an integral part of the décor, as the singer put it, the symbol of the emoji’s yellow smiley logo in the movie theater. The skateboard of the singer, also the foam used in the decor, and they help to give charm and character to your home.

Justin Bieber shows off the details of his parents ‘ house to the R$ 44 million during the quarantine, (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Justin Bieber shows off the details of his parents ‘ house to the R$ 44 million during the quarantine, (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Justin Bieber shows off the details of his parents ‘ house to the R$ 44 million during the quarantine, (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Lately, another property of the singer, it became the meme on the internet. This is a house of glass with a circular shape that is rented by Justin bieber from 2014. The property is not the same, in which the singer is currently keeping in quarantine, even though they both are in Beverly Hills.

find out more

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.