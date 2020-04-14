Kanye West has cancelled his participation in the cult to a remote

Kanye West dropped out of participating in the worship service that is a virtual Easter from the pastor’s Osteen’s due to safety concerns for their choir. The rapper was set to join the actor-director Tyler Perry and singer Mariah Carey, in the service of remote Osteen, who was sent to live in his Church, Lakewood in Houston, Texas, on Easter Sunday, the 12th of April, in the year 2020.

However, as long as the original plan was for the choir to be masked, and maintaining social distance while recording new songs with Kanye west for the special show, the rapper, 42 years old, decided that he could not fulfill his desires and artistic concerns of the security of these arrangements, so he canceled the appearance.

According to the website TMZ, Said that he wanted to keep you all safe, and, even with the use of a mask, and he felt that the plan was not going to work.

Mariah Carey sang it from his house to the theme of the Hero, after sending a message to the faithful.

Tyler Perry also did it remotely, and then sent him a message:

“This is a time in our country and in our world, that is, a reset for all of us to take a minute and realize how much we take everything for granted… to take a walk with your dog, we take it for granted… being able to hang out with people, and we take it for granted. We take for granted many of the things all of the time…”.

Perry looked at the positive side of the crisis:

“I’ve never seen so many people asking for others to pray so much. I’ve never seen so many people praying and calling to God is a beautiful thing in all of this tragedy,” he said. “In all of this, in our prayers, and I hope they are the first responders, and all the things that they are doing to keep us safe,” she said.