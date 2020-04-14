Kardashian speaks of confinement and Nori the trolea





Kim Kardashian he intended to get serious for once in your life, and make a video about the coronavirus but her daughter North West is a true troll.” data-reactid=”24″>Kim Kardashian he intended to get serious for once in your life, and make a video about the coronavirus but her daughter North West is a true troll. The wife of Kanye West is maquilló, combed her hair and sat on the bed to launch his important message to the world. Kim tried to talk about the importance of social distancing and of the confinement at home because of the crisis of the Coronavirus. North West it took everything messing around with the most tender spontaneity.” data-reactid=”27″>socialite begins by explaining that California has a climate great and that it is obvious that they all want to be in the street, including her, but to be in the house saves lives. The message would have been great if it wasn’t why the small North West it took everything messing around with the most tender spontaneity.

The video is already viral and it is that, in addition to the tenderness and trust that you see that exists between a mother and daughter, also serves very much to people to stay at home and be safe because, fortunately or unfortunately, Kim Kardashian has influence over many followers.

