Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner show you how to take the lip on brown skin

Kim Kardashian he knows that his throne is now shared with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. That’s why, accepted her to the makeup for their official account of YouTube, with products of KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics. So, Kylie Jenner noted the face of his sister with a lip nude mate that goes very well with brown skin who does not want a choice of color more strong. To achieve the beauty look full, both celebs they confess they wanted to do from three years ago, Kylie Jenner sat with a dark base on the skin Kim Kardashian, mascara, contouring and a little bit of light on the eye contour.

Kim Kardashian like lip glosses, matte to touch up your lips. © Getty images

The lipstick for brown skin worn Kim Kardashian in the video of makeup next to her younger sister, Kylie Jenner; it can be replicated with other brands such as the lip Zoe Tom Ford or Beige Sensation of Lancôme. These lipsticks accents more land or within the palette of nude give a greater naturalness to your face, if you are of brown skin. You can get them in matte or, even, with a bit of gloss and combine them with a outfit in monochromatic colors as the beige or brown. Deal with basic elements to have in your wardrobe, if you are a it girl, dazzle and so in the office.

For its part, Kylie Jenner – who in the video that he recorded with Kim confessed his dream to be a great makeup artist, took a few more lip within the palette of the roses. Also very suitable for brown skinthat she wanted to highlight with a mask of eyelashes and blush pink in his cheeks. Kylie Jenner also chose a lipstick with a matte highlighted with an outline prior on his lips. If you want a second option or proposal that closely matches the lipstick Kylie is the lipstick Raquel signature NARS cosmetics. In this brand you can also find a lip land as that which led to Kim.

There is No excuse to look that brown skin like them.