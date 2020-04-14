Kim Kardashian has details the terror she experienced when she was pregnant with North

“I literally thought that I had a miscarriage, because I was really bleeding a lot and with a lot of pain in Miami”. recalled Kim. It was then when he went to the doctor believing that he should be made a curettage. When she went to the appointment, her doctor told her: “there is No heartbeat. You had a miscarriage”.

The surgeon asked that I return the next day, and in the middle of the Day of thanksgiving there was a situation that surprised everyone. After a new revision, the doctor said to him: “‘There is a heartbeat'”.

“I thought: ‘oh my God, this is a sign, it is the morning of thanksgiving Day’,” recalled the model. After this bitter drink, North he was born on June 15, 2013.

Even so, the rest of the pregnancy was not so pleasing for the future lawyer, something that he remembers as “very bad”.