Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon and other celebs raise funds for doctors of the Mount Sinai

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon and Jake Gyllenhaal they are raising money for the heroes health that work in the first line of the Mount Sinai in the midst of the pandemic of coronavirus that has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 new yorkers.

The donations go directly to helping the medical professionals who work to combat COVID-19.

Other big names to help raise funds for the initiative include Ashley Graham, Ellen DeGeneres, Alex Rodriguez, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lindsay Vonn, Adriana Lima, Bette Midler, Heidi Klum, Alyssa Milano, Julianne Moore, Claudia Oshry of @GirlWithNoJob, Devon Windsor, Debra Messing, Jill Zarin and more.

The stars are using the technology Flowcode to spread the word. Donations may be made by scanning the code with your phone’s camera or you can donate directly to their web site.

“Every little bit helps the staff of Mount Sinai to save and protect lives, from us $ 10 to cover lunch for a health care worker up to $ 20 covering a trip of Uber home after a long shift”said team of Flowcode to Page Six.

We are told that their efforts have helped to raise nearly $ 1 million to the health workers until now.

“Our physicians are catering to the growing number of patients from New York and our researchers are developing tests and searching for a vaccine. We have the experience and the commitment to face this challenge ”said the Health System Mount Sinai school of medicine in a press release.

“The time is now and the need is urgent. NYC is the epicenter of the virus and Mount Sinai is the epicenter of NYC. Thank you for your partnership as we sail together through these difficult times. ”

States to help the professionals of the health

As the widespread effects of Covid-19 continue to affect those in all corners of the world.

Doing everything possible to have a positive impact, the celebrities are donating funds to a number of causes and organizations that focus on mitigating the risks associated with the coronavirus and help those in need during this uncertain time.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have revealed that they are donating $ 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. Shortly after that, they donated $ 1 million to food banks, donated another $ 400,000 to hospitals with headquarters in the city of New York. E! News, the couple pledged $ 100,000 to four of the hospitals most affected of the town, including Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai and Northern Westchester.

The names of leaders in beauty and wellness of celebrities have announced the launch of Beauty United, a “coalition” to support health professionals during the pandemic of coronavirus, according to E! News.

“As a community, we are committed to donating essential supplies and provide the resources that we have and raise funds for our first responders because now is the time to join together”, Gwyneth Paltrow, Victoria Beckham, Charlotte Tilbury, Bobbi Brown, Drew Barrymore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and other leaders of beauty said in a video on Instagram announcing the initiative.

