Kim Kardashian will donate a million dollars to affected by COVID-19 [Espectáculos] – 27/03/2020

The tv starannounced Friday that it will donate, through its textile company, a million dollars for the families affected by theand will receive 20% of profits to charities with the same purposes.

The initiative of the celebrity arrived at the time that indicated that will be put to the sale the original collection of apparel from his signature Skims, whose sales profits will be dedicated to “support mothers and children in need during this period.

On Thursday, the authorities of the EU reported that three million people lost their jobs in the last week, after the health crisis by the coronavirus have been forced to paralyze the largest portion of businesses.

To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cmk9wmmQgY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

Previously, the brand Skims, founded by Kardashian, said on his website that would derive 20 % of its profits to the Program in Response to the Emergency COVID-19 of the platform, “Baby 2 Baby”.

For its part, the sister of Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, donated another million dollars to California hospitals to acquire medical supplies and equipment to tackle the increase in patients by the crisis of the coronavirus.

Also, pop stars Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are sending money to some of his followers who have lost their jobs because of the crisis of the coronavirus, according to spread by the same fans on social networks with images of the revenues and conversations with the artists.