Kim Kardashian wins lawsuit against doctor who used his image

UNITED STATES.- Kim Kardashian has come out victorious in the lawsuit that accused a doctor of taking advantage unfairly of her image and name.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kim has reached an agreement with Dr. Charles Runels, who is called the inventor of the Facial Vampire.

Kim sued the doctor accusing him of using his face and name all over the website of the specialist, without your consent.

According to his agreement, Dr. Runels will have a court order that prohibits you from using the name or image of Kim ever again. For its part, the entrepreneur has the right to file another lawsuit if the doctor breaches the agreement.

On December 7, Runels tweeted “Kim Kardashian and The legal history and secret behind the most famous celebrity of the vampire Selfie”. Kardashian admitted to having received a facial from a vampire seven years ago, but was horrified to discover her face all over the web site Runels.

The lawsuit added that “The scheme of Runels to misappropriate the popularity gained with effort of Ms. Kardashian without their permission is so widespread that it occupies a prominent place in, of all places, your LinkedIn profile. Literally, on your profile page, your picture is two times bigger than yours, as you see below”.

The demand said: “When Ms. Kardashian contacted Runels and his attorney of the trademark to require you to stop using his name and image without his consent, not only refused to remove the photos and references to it; he had the temerity to demand that he pay “.