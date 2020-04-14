Know Nothing of Orthodox mini-series from Netflix based on true story – News-of-the-series

During such quarantine, in the collection of the Series have been some of the major companies in the audience. One of them is Anything but Orthodox, or Unorthodox, in the original version), a drama inspired by the captivating, true story, set in New York city and Berlin, germany. You want to find out about the phenomenon that is the service of streaminh? The AdoroCinema help!

The story

Anika Molnar/Netflix

Nothing In The Orthodox follows Esther (Shira Haas), a young jewish woman in the 19th year of the ultra-orthodox community hassídica in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. In order to escape an arranged marriage, she runs away to New York to search for her mother in Berlin, and start a new life there. During his trip to Europe, she goes on to explore her own identity and sexuality, in addition to the religious values with which they grew up.

The production is a mini-series of four episodes.

Based on the facts

The number of German is based on the memoir “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots”, which was launched in 2012 with author Deborah Feldman. The writer of an american-of German, he grew up as a member of the group, hassídico Satmar in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York city, which was founded by the survivors of the Holocaust after the Second World War. Today, at the age of 33, she has been living in Berlin, Germany.

The cast

The lead role of Esther Shapiro is played by Shira Haas, an actress, an israeli 24-year-old from the capital city of Tel Aviv. According to the Jewish Journal, She is not herself a jewess, hassídica, but was brought up in an orthodox synagogue, which has added a lot to his performance in the role of Esther, and is also a descendant of the survivors of the holocaust.

The actress has participated in a number of productions at the israelis, but it also incorporated a number of films in Hollywood, such as The Zoo, in Warsaw, in to Jessica Chastain, and Daniel Bruhl, Mary of Magdala; and, with Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix; and the Love and the Darkness, directed, and starred in by Natalie Portman.

Shira Haas in The Zoo in Warsaw.



The team

Anika Molnar/Netflix

Unorthodox (in the original) that is created by the show runner Anna Winger (Germany 83), has been directed by Maria Schrader (Stefan Zweig – Farewell / Europe) and the roadmap of one’s own by Deborah Feldman, and that of the newcomers, Daniel Hendler and Alexa Karolinski.

Nothing In The Orthodox it is available on Netflix.