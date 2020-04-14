Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones, says he’s recovered from coronavirus

The actor Game Of Thrones and The Witcher, Kristofer Hivjurevealed to have recovered from coronavirus, a little less than a month after revealing a positive test for the Covid-19. In the Instagramthe actor related how he was recovering and is quarantined:

“We need your help. We are all fully recovered and in good health, and shortly after that I was infected by the coronavirus, and it’s probably my wife’s as well. After a number of weeks, in quarantine, and a few more on the insulation after it has been rid of all the symptoms, we are healthy for the body. We are so lucky to have had only a sintomass in light of the Covid-19. We send our love and thoughts to all the people for whom it hit a lot harder, and for all of you who have lost a loved one due to the coronavirus. We thank you for your support, and please remember to stay alert, keep your distance, wash your hands, and most important of all: take care of each other in that awkward moment.”

Even prior to the diagnosis of a Hivju, it has been confirmed that the recordings of the second season of the The Witcher they would be stopped at least two weeks, following the protocol of the other products the live-action movie of the Series.

The first season of the The Witcher it is available on Netflix. In the second year, it is expected to arrive at the streaming in 2021). Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Oath Of Allan. and Joey Batey to return to the major role of Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier.

Among the newcomers are expected Kim Bodnia (The Killing Of Eve) as a Vasemir, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) how to Nivellen. Yasen Atour (The Dark Heart Of), Paul Bullion (Peaky Blindersand Thue Ersted Rasmussen. (Fast & Furious 9will be the wizards, Coën, Lambert and Eskel. At Febienne Ross (The Girl In Danishwill be the to take Along the model of the british Mecia Simson, the mage-elf Anymore.

The effects of coronavirus on pop culture

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.