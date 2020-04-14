Lady Gaga returns to the cinema with a role in the controversial movie from Disney

Fans of the singer Lady Gaga will be able to see it again in the theater. The celebrity is now engaged to a new movie, following on from the success of A Star is Born, in the year 2018.

Lady Gaga is the new film from Ridley Scott (Alien and Gladiator). The film will bring the story of the murder of the grandson of the businessman Guccio Gucci, Maurizio.

Lady Gaga will be a killer

The Deadline reported last year that the singer will be one of the main roles in the film. The singer-and-actress would be, Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of the grandson of the founder of Gucci, and has been convicted of planning the death of the husband.

Patrizia was 18-years imprisoned, and was released by the year 2016 – for the crime to have been committed in 1995. They are the parents of two sons, Maurizio left Patrizia for another woman before he was killed. After being released, the convicted had a brain tumor. It was well-known as a Black Widow jealous.

The screenplay was written by Roberto Bentivegna, from The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed (in The House of Gucci: A tale of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed in the translation), Sara Gay, mr. forden. The production of Giannina Scott, wife of Ridley Scott.

The site also informs that the film, without a title, it will be sold out for the Fox/Disney. The film doesn’t have a premiere date.