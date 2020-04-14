Lady Gaga, WHO together will form the “life of lives” on Saturday,

Yes, it’s the artist Lady Gaga, in partnership with the World Health Organization will be promoting the “live the lives” this coming Saturday (the 18th) at 12: 30 pm (eastern time)

The Special masterOne World: Together At Home‘ that will be promoted with the initiatives of the singer Lady Gaga and The Global Citizen in conjunction with the world health organization will bring together many famous singers in order to raise benefits for those who are in the fight against the pandemic in the coronavirus.

Some of the singers such as Paul Mccartney, Chris Martin, Elton John, Andrea Bocelli, Alanis Morissette, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Was Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Billie Joe Armstrong, Kacey Musgraves, will promote the live, it promises to be a historic and memorable one.

The “life of lives” will be streamed on digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

“The World Health Organization, we are committed to defeating the pandemic of coronaviruses, with the measures of the scientific and the public health and to support health-care professionals who are on the front lines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the world health organization. The concert ‘One world: together in the house‘ it represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat. ”



–It continues after the advertisement of the ©–

