Linda Also beats Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift at the stop of the digital Billboard

The name of the star is e Linda Also appeared on two Billboard charts, in the United States this week. The artist who has appeared in 6th place in the Social 50 (which is the stop that you should take into account the popularity of the social network), and on the 22nd place in the Emerging Artists. The brazilian singer has only been surpassed by the artists of K-Pop, and ended up beating on giants in the social media such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

The scene of Linda Thomas in the Chart occur, due to the brand’s heritage, she broke down in the last week to make a “life” with a world record audience of 3.2 million concurrent viewers, beating all previous records for Jorge e Mateus, Gusttavo Lima, and Beyonce.

At the stop of the Social 50, a represents the commitment, and the popularity of the artists on the social networks. In addition to mastering all the topics that are most talked about on Twitter, Linda Also has earned more than a million followers on Instagram on the day of the broadcast, which lasted three-and-a-half, and collected donations of food and money to aid in fighting the issues caused by the new coronavirus.

SEE ALSO: “the Son of Linda Also loves the web, dress up as the Easter bunny

Already, in the stop, the Emerging Artists use the same formula for the stop is Set to 100, which measures the activity of the artists in the charts the most influential Billboard charts. As Linda Thomas has achieved a very high position on the Social 50 (which is the stop from the social network), it is also reflected in this. The Emerging Artists show artists ‘hot’, which are being developed on the Billboard charts, but never reached the Top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, or 200, and also to those who have never been in the Top 10 on the charts in north america segmented by gender.

A giant in the social networking among the brazilian, it’s worth noting that Linda has already appeared in no less than 44 times in the Social 50’s, but the 6th had never happened before. Already, the Emerging Artists, Linda made her debut in 22nd position.