Live to dance, Lizzo is stopped by Diddy, as soon as you start rolling, ‘It’s Easter’; the Song is a criticism on the web, and it explains why

Rapper Diddy was involved in a controversy on Sunday (12th) while I was doing a live benefit to help the health care professionals directly involved with the coronavirus. In the midst of a lot of dance and music as Sean Combs broke Lizzo as well as she was wiggling on the screen. For the moment it was powered by the internet users and the producers used it in the nets to justify it, claiming that it did not have anything to do with the music of the singer.

On the side of the child, Diddy, had a great time with the guests, such as Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Drake, and Cardi B. on The participation of Lizzo, however, was not falling off quite as well as online. She was dancing around, and super excited when they decided to start the roll. During this time, Diddy came up, stopping it.

“Stop it with the music. It’s Easter Sunday, we’re going to play something a bit more user-friendly for the family,”he has said this, leaving the singer a little embarrassed. “I’m sorry. Let’s do something fun”spoke to her, asking to play your music Wireless. Watch the scene:

Diddy said, ‘aht aht!!!’ not on Easter Sunday!! Lizzo 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/xsQw5v6K8D — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) Apr 12, 2020

It didn’t take long for him to be a leader on the web, with many fans claiming that he would not have had the same attitude when the model Draya Michele has also rolled out during the same live. “Diddy, I said to the Lizzo, which was a live, so when it started to pour down. But when Draya was on live, she was rocking her ass, and he doesn’t say anything about it”he said one woman.

Lmaooooooo Diddy told Lizzo-this was a family friendly place to live in when she started twerking. Now, Draya on his account. They playing with back that ass up and Draya was her shaking that ass and Diddy, said nothing,😩 — 💞A Tall Glass of Memphis Water💚 (@antisocialite01) April 13, 2020

“Why is that Diddy didn’t do the same thing, when Lizzo and began to roll?”financial crisis is a surfer with a video of them having fun at the live with Draya. “Nothing’s shocking. This is because black bodies, and fatty acids that are considered to be inappropriate. While skin-clear/white is regarded as the appropriate. Diddy just didn’t want to be associated with so much of the Lizzo”he scored another one.

why didn’t diddy, to keep the same energy like he did with lizzo twerking? https://t.co/Gt5hJwAGcu T (for now) (@richonnesokoye) April 13, 2020

Lol it’s not shocking. It’s because the fat, black bodies are considered inappropriate.

While the lighter/white skin & thin bodies are seen as appropriate. Diddy just didn’t wanna be Tied to the Lizzo twerking https://t.co/SCpXX2SiUR — angry-fat-thot👄 (@blackfatqueer) April 13, 2020

However, at the end of the day, through the stories, Diddy has returned to the subject, and he explained that the discontinuation had nothing to do with the hump and, oh yeah, the music in the background. “There’s one thing that I want to make it clear. My queen, my sister, and Lizzo, and when I stopped the music, and it was only because she had a lot of bad words”, he said.

“It wasn’t because she was rolling. It is one of the best in the world at it, right? I just wanted to clear this up. It was not the cause of the hump. You can roll in the Country. There were too many swear words in the song, and I didn’t want anyone knocking on my door, understand?”the experience reinforced for him.

Diddy, on this Lizzo: “When I stopped the music, it’s because it had a lot of curses in there, not cuz she was twerking. She’s one of the best twerkers in the world.” pic.twitter.com/tRl2cEZshL philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 13, 2020

In fact, the song is “123”, the Moneybagg Show featuring Blac Youngsta, has plenty of swear words. The words that appeared on the live it, they sing: “It is a bad v-day, that b*ceta as a studio. It’s going to suck on d*and on the way to the dentist”.

In the end, she repostou the video of the song, showing you what the weather was still quiet between them.