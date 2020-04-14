Louis Vuitton will reopen the factories in France for the production of masks





Global icon in the luxury industry, Louis Vuitton started manufacturing hundreds of thousands of masks, protective, non-surgical, to reorganize their workshops in france Marsaz, and Saint-Donat (Drôme), in Saint-Pourçain (Allier), Ducey (Manche) and in the Sainte-Florence (la vendée), in which the three craftsmen are involved in the response to the request of the French Government to increase production of face masks, non-surgical, to support any action against the Covid-19.

Michael Burke, chairman, President and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, has entered into the beginning of the production, from visiting the shop in Sainte-Florence, from where the twenty-two artisans are tied up voluntarily, and produced masks that are to be provided, mainly to protect health care workers who are on the front lines in the battle of the Covid-19.

These masks are non-surgical have been approved by the various government agencies, and are created in collaboration with the ” Mode Grand Ouest, a regional network in the textile industry, which provides one of the main materials used for the manufacture.