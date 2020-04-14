Lovely Women in Long-term, is available for pre-order on digital

The winner of the Oscar for Best Costume design and Nominated in six categories, including Best picture, Lovely Women it is available for pre-order on digital from the 25th of march, on the platforms, the Apple TV’s iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft’s Movie-and-TV-and the PlayStation Store.

In the day 08 of April, and the film can be rented and purchased on the platforms are digital NOW, Live, Play, SKY, Play, ipod, iphone, Apple TV | iTunes, Google Play, PlayStation Store, Microsoft’s Movie-and-TV, a Hi the Play button and Looke.

For those who want to secure their copy in the DVD player, the good news is that the release is happening soon, on the 15th day of April, approximately 48 hours of the bonus, much to the delight of the fans.

Following on from the success of a Lady-Bird, a screenwriter and director, Greta Gerwig is back in the subject line at the time of the awards with the Lovely Women. Featuring a large ensemble cast, coupled with great actors in Hollywood, with leading names from the younger generation, the director, tells the story of four women are ambitious in their own way, to live in the minds of american readers for more than 150 years ago.

Based on the novel by classic author Louisa May Alcott, the adaptation tells the story of the sisters of the March, four young people with a talent and a dream are different, who are determined to live according to their own set of rules. A version of Gerwig on the beloved story of the sisters and Learn at the same time, the timeless and the timely. Featuring Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as his neighbor, Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March. Please read our critique here.

