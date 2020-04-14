LVMH Prize winner cancels the editing and 2020, and dividing the prize among their eight finalists – Vogue

+



Here are the finalists for the Award, LVMH (Photo: Handout)

The Prize-LVMHone of the most prestigious in the fashion industry, has today announced the cancellation of the edition of 2020 because of the pandemic. His commitment to new talent in the middle, but still firm and strong.

find out more

The organization of the event, it was revealed that his ultimate prize, the €300 billion will be divided among the eight finalists for this year’s course listed in the past month for the month of February. These include Ahluwalia (in the uk Priya Ahluwalia); Casablanca (French Charaf Tajer); Chopova Lowena (for the Bulgarian-american Emma Chopova to and from the uk, Laura Lowena), the british (Nicholas Daley; the american, Peter, south africa, Sindiso Khumalo; and the british-indian Supriya Lele and I am Koizumi (the japanese Take it to Koizumi, who was dressed Sabrina Sato dances in the Vogue and 2019 at the latest).

In addition to this decision, a further step was taken in order to support new talent in the industry at the time of a pandemic: what’s Karl Lagerfeld, the Prize, the prize of the category devoted to the fashion designers, recent graduates, has been transformed into a fund for the support of these who are just starting out or are already emerging in the fashion industry. The fund will be distributed to all of the winners of the two for the last six years of the Prize, LVMH.

“Since its inception, the Prize for LVMH, promoted, and hosted for new talent. Each and every year, he throws his spotlight on new designers from all over the world, and to support the development of their business. In this context, a challenge of this Fund is to help the new, designer fashion, reinforces the core mission of the Prize, LVMH in support of our previous winners,” said Delphine Arnault, executive vice president of Louis Vuitton, and the founder of the prize pool.

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.