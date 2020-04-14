Mary Ann Cotton, and a dose of a bitter and evil

Born Mary Ann Robson, on the 31st day of October, 1832, Mary Ann, was the daughter of a couple of young people who were living a life of nomadic on behalf of father Michael Robson, was a miner, and usually only when he was working a long way from where they used to live. Mary Ann has not only grown up listening to all of that, she had a beauty that is out of this world, and having the privilege of just enjoying their childhood, playing and studying, very different from the reality of the rest of the children.

Back in 1839, when Mary Ann was 6 years old, the family moved to a village near to Murton in london, England, as soon as the Hetton Colliery (railway, to the coal mines) has been established. On the day of the 9-year-old girl, and her father has fallen into a pit of coal, and it ended up dying. The fact that tragically marked the life-changing, Mary Ann, however, it is not clear if it is also a way, psychologically, that it left marks, never restored, in his mind of a child.

The mother and daughter remained in the village after the death of the man, and to have the assistance of the tenants for the rooms in the house that they rented, as a way to sustain their own lives. At the age of 16, Mary Ann was away from home due to not getting along with the new husband of his mother, the miner’s George Scott. During that time, she has been working as a nurse, a teacher, a Sunday and it was created for a family of moneyed in South Hetton. She came back three years later to the home of her mother in order to learn how to be a seamstress.

Death is everywhere, all the time

Mary Ann Cotton young

At that time, Mary Ann was a different woman. During the three years he lived with a wealthy family, she was introduced to a world of wonders which was based on the opportunities, and most of all the comfort that money can buy. In the meantime, the woman has used and abused the beauty that hung up on it, which attracted attention quite out of the ordinary for a poor person like me how it should be “under the radar” as all of the staff.

Once that is done the age of 20, Mary Ann married a miner called William Mowbray, at a ceremony in Newcastle, well away from where her family lived, because I was already pregnant, and it would be barely seen by the others. The couple moved to the outskirts of Cornwall by the River Tamar, on account of the work of Mowbray. From then on, the life of a woman, and became sad and dark. She had given birth to four or five children, because she has never been able to remember the exact number), and all of them died at an early age except for one girl, who she named Margaret. In the 1860’s, that had succumbed to the scarlet fever.

The couple moved to the coastal area of Sunderland, with whom he had a variety of bars, sailors brothels. Mary Ann and William had three children: Margaret, Jane, and John, the last of which died from diarrhea and with only a year left to live.

In a very short period of time, the woman had to be buried at least six children. The dispensabilidade, and a feeling of neglect have taken root in the life of Mary Ann. In view of this, and with her husband often away from home, and she went on to have a relationship with a miner named Joseph Nattres. She became pregnant, and the baby, which is said to be that of Mowbray – he died soon after he was baptized, in September, 1864. In the following year, William Mowbray, died from typhoid fever, and, if Mary Ann has gone to be safe.

In the silence, behind the

The woman has always coveted the society of that time

The woman started to work as a nurse in Sunderland as soon as his daughter Margaret, and died the same as the father and Jane went to live with his grandfather, a maternal. Mary Ann was well-known as a professional, awesome, and adorable. At the hospital where she worked, she met the handsome George Ward, who engatou a full-length novel, and got married a week later. As usual, no one in the family knew how to do anything. After 15 months, the Ward has died, under the certificate of the cholera, and typhoid fever, although the symptoms you described are not matched to the medical staff. The man is left only with the money from the insurance to the wife.

With no children and no husband, nor in appearing to suffer the pain of loss, Mary Ann, moved back to work as a domestic for James Robinson, a widower, a father of five children, in a suburb of the city of Sunderland. The next day, the new-born child of Robinson, reportedly died of a fever in patients. It wasn’t long before the woman took advantage of the weakness of the man, and if you were there with him.

At the beginning of 1867, are already pregnant, the Robinson, Mary Ann, went to visit his sick mother, who died nine days later, in spite of the demonstrated improvement. She took Jane with her to the house where he was working. In the space of four days over two of the sons of James Robinson, deceased. Six days later, on the 30th of April, 1867, to Jane Mowbray, at the age of 9 years, has passed away.

To avoid the invalidity of their next child, Mary Ann and James were married in the shadow of the deaths of so many children. The woman named the child, Mary, Isabella, fell ill and died in march of the following year. The couple’s second child, was born in June 1869 he was given the name of George Robinson.

Shortly after birth, and that James Robinson was found that Mary Ann was robbing the bank and to encourage the children of the survivors of a man’s property in their possessions to pay the debts owed to it. I still do not know the Mary Ann was spending the money. She has been kicked out of the house to the man.

“He’s going to like the rest.”

Frederick Cotton

No one has ever found it curious that people are dying all around from the Mary Ann, that he is feminine, caring, and dedicated to, the stereotype of a street from the victorian society of the time. Instead of this, however, is that they care more how it is changing to fast for her husband, and has always attracted a better and successful than the other.

To the surprise of all, Mary-Ann, they have spent time alone until I met Frederick Cotton, the brother of a friend of his, Margaret Cotton. This time she did everything to seduce a widow who had lost two of his children. The woman found out that Frederick would receive the insurance 60, – € in case his sister should die. A few weeks later, and she appeared dead, and that Mary Ann is expecting a baby.

In September, 1870, and Frederick married in the church of St. Andrew’s in Newcastle, not knowing that Mary Ann was already married. The family moved to the southern part of Durham, and Frederick died in the following year, never to know of the case of his wife. Mary Ann, in turn, received an indemnity payment by the two sons of the man, and more with the help of Joseph Nattres, the former case, that he met and moved in with her.

In the strange spring of 1872, he mysteriously died, Nattress and the two children of the family of Cotton. When asked by Thomas Riley, a parishioner there, whether the child in her arms would disturb you while how she would pay for a woman who was sick of the small pox, Mary Ann, simply said: “I have never felt any discomfort for a long time. And they always will. Five days later, the last member of the family, and Cotton, Charles, became ill suddenly and died.

Mary Ann, as a thick cloud, dark and ominous, and followed the life of.

However, Mr. Riley received the news of the death of the little boy with suspicion, for the the child seemed to be perfectly fine the days before. While all of them comforted the women, and he alerted the police, and convinced them to initiate an investigation. When the doctor took samples from the stomach, from the Charles Cotton to the after exumá it was discovered that they contained traces of arsenic in the body of a young boy.

The song of Mary-Ann

The media of the time made the case a circus.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Mary Ann Cotton was arrested on the 18th of July, 1872, for the murder of Charles Cotton. She has maintained a wall of silence in relation to it all, but the research began with the work of the tongue of a woman is don’t do it. They are reimagining life in the whole of it, and it was exumando dead Nattress,, Frederick Cotton, Jr., and Robert, that they have found most of the arsenic.

It has been more than sufficient for the trier of fact. However, Mary Ann had already gone far beyond that. She had killed any and all of their children except the first six, which he had had with William Mowbray, of all men, his sister-in-law and even his own mother, with a dose of arsenic. But it was his attitude, the way you might have, and fake the pain, which never allowed the doctors to be above and beyond. After all, she was just a woman grieving.

Mary Ann Cotton was the first female assassin in the series of the history of Europe, by using their own social structure in which they fit in order to develop its modus operandi, and its history has been overshadowed by his successor, Jack the Ripper.

On the 24th of march, 1873, a woman was hanged. The body of it remains suspended until today, it’s just that in european folklore, in which they sing, as the old children’s song: “Mary Ann Cotton she’s dead and rotting. Lying on the bed with her eyes wide open. “Oh, what shall I sing? Mary Ann is the amarada, with a string…”.