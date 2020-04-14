Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves to give a total of 80-thousand-masks for health care professionals

The american actor, Matthew McConaughey, 50, and his wife, brazilian model Camila Alves, who, at 38, have donated 80 billion tons for the first responders of the Fire departments in Texas and Louisiana. She also used her social media to encourage people to help others at this time of the years.

“Our mission is to help protect those who protect us,” said the brazilian, in his account in Instagram. “I would like to share that could inspire you for the help, also, ( … ), even if it is by helping his neighbor, by the people, and giving emotional support. Pick up a telephone helpline, and to help them.”

Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others, with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle for the #COVID19 virus. Matthew and I, our friends, Bill and Tracey Marshall have teamed up with the organization #BStrong. We are passionate about helping the first responders from our hometown, Austin – Texas, Louisiana and nationwide as we combat this national pandemic. #thisisacrisis We will not go quietly. We will #BStrong, I am only sharing this in case if you all want to help out as well-it took me over 2 weeks of research to find the right organization and the work they doing so I wanted to share with you, in case if it can inspire you as well to help, or inspire you to ” pick a lane, to help others, whatever that lane is dead even if your lane is helping you, your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer …pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong, this too shall pass… @officiallymcconaughey and I will be working with you @bethennyfrankel, @globalempowermentmission, Bill and Tracey Marshall, @theellenshow, @billyjoel and many more on this amazing initiative: if you would like to help, please see the link in my bio. A publication that is shared by Camila Alves McConaughey (@camilamcconaughey) in the The 10 of Apr., 2020 at 5:00 am PDT

The Fire department of Austin, Texas, home state of Matthew McConaughey, he also used the social network to say thank you to the couple for their donations. The total number of people killed by the Covid-19 has gone from 270 to Texas on Sunday (12). There are already nearly 13.500 positive cases in the state.

The academy award-winning actor had already asked the students of the University of Texas at Austin, who stayed in the house last month, after dozens of them were positive for the new coronavirus after a holiday in Mexico.

There are many well-known have already been mobilized to help in the battle for the new coronavirus. The film’s north american host Oprah Winfrey, 66, by, for example, has contributed US$ 10 million (approximately R$ 52 million) for efforts to fight the disease, and to collaborate, including the fund, created by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively doram TO$ 1 million (approximately$ 4.95 million for two charities based in the United States and Canada, as Shawn Mendes, through his foundation, has donated us$175 billion (about$ 887 million) to a hospital in Canada.

In Brazil, the Show, and, by means of the company’s Espaçolaser, of which he is a member, has announced a grant in the amount of$ 1 million for the sistema único de Saúde (unified health system-SUS).

Already, Ivete Sangalo has donated 1,000 of the bunk Beds and 5,000 pieces of clothing for an unit of fighting the coronavirus, and the host in the population contaminated in Salvador, bahia, according to the Governor of the state of Bahia, Rui Costa.