MTV launches MTV Acoustic in the House

The MTV has just announced that the fans across the world will have a front row seat to watch the performances of Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO and FINNEAS during the Acústico MTV is In the Housean adaptation of the special of its award-winning franchise Acústico MTV in these times of social isolation.

The MTV video music awards is bringing together fans and their favorite musicians during this time period of quarantine to show how people can remain connected through the power of music and entertainment in the comfort of their own homes. The Grammy® award-winner and music producer, haitian Wyclef Jeanthe song Yungblud and a pop artist Well these are some of the professionals who have already taken part in this action. The singer She Face it was the latest artist to exhibit in this form, since it was first started, a period of social isolation.

The Acústico MTV in the Home, provides presentations, speakers, and stripped down for the music to remain in the indoor environment due to the global pandemic, which currently requires everyone to stay at home. This is an opportunity for the audience to find comfort with other fans. The presentations are available on Youtube and on MTV in Brazil.

This is part of the campaign #JuntosaDistancia, a joint initiative of the channels, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Channel, with the aim to educate, raise awareness, convey a positive message and to engage people through the experience of the entertainment, for the whole of Latin America, at the time of a pandemic caused by a coronavirus. #JuntosADistancia stresses the importance of staying in the house.

Since its debut in 1989, and the Acoustic on MTV featuring performances and unforgettable artists, including the following: Jay-Z, Nirvana, Mariah Carey, Bob Dylan, Bon Jovi, Lauryn Hill, Bruce Springsteen, Adele, Pearl Jam, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, And Lil ‘ Wayne and many, many others.