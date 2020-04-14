Netflix: how do you put a password on your user profile, and you have more privacy

Netflix is one of the platforms streaming the most accessible in the country and in 2019, the Brazil is ranked among the top ten countries that are the most consumed content. With this success, it is not surprising, since the platform has a variety of tv shows and original movies, in addition to an extensive catalogue of options, which can be watched at any time.

However, some users would like to be able to have more control over who watches the movies and tv shows in to your account using your password. The Sign has this controller, that allows the user to enter a 4-digit password that will be requested any time the account is accessed.

Check out this tutorial on how to put a password on your profile from the Sign-in on your PC or mobile.

How to put a password on your profile on the Sign-in on the PC

Step 1: sign in to Netflix using your web browser, and then click on your profile picture in the top right corner. When the menu is open, select the menu item “my Account”.

Open up Netflix and click on the icon that has the picture and select the option “this Account” (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 2search for and select the profile you want to edit. Click on the drop-down arrow to open a menu of options for this profile.

Click on the icon of the arrow to open more options in the profile (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 3find the option “Lock profile” button, and then click on “Change”.

The option “Lock profile” button, then click on “Change” (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 4fill in the password of your account, and then click on “Continue”.

Please enter your password and click on “Submit” (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 5: click to select the option for “apply for a PIN number to gain access to the profile to enable the creation of a password.

Select the option to “Request a PIN in order to access your profile (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 6to create a password that must be entered each time the profile is accessed. The end of the process, and then click on “Save”.

To create a 4-digit password, and then click on “Save” (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 7.with the saved password, the “Lock profile in the saved” will appear at the top of the account settings.

The operation is saved, the message “Block of the profile to be saved” will be displayed (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

How to put a password on your profile on the Sign-in on the cell phone

Step 1open up the Netflix app on your phone and click on the “More” option located at the top-right corner of the menu at the bottom.

On the tab in the home app, click on the “read More” at the bottom (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 2click on “Account” and then on the browser of your mobile phone it will be opened in a tab in your profile.

Locate and double-click on the “Account” section (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 3search for and open the profile you want to edit by using the arrow icon and the option “Lock profile” button, then select the option to “Change”.

Find the option “Lock profile” button, and then click on “Change” (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 4type in the password of your account, and then click on “Continue”.

Enter your password and click on “Submit” (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Step 5: click to select the option for “apply for a PIN number to gain access to the profile to enable the creation of a password.

Select the option to “Request a PIN in order to access your profile (screenshot: Download Bigogno)

Step 6type in a password that must be entered each time the profile is accessed. The end of the process, and then click on “Save”.

Enter the password where indicated and click “Save” at checkout (screen shot: Download Bigogno)

Ready to go! Now you have to enter a four-digit password every time you access to your Netflix accounts.