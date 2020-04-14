Netflix pauses in the voice acting from the movies and tv shows for the sake of the coronavirus

The Netflix the company suspended temporarily, the voice acting in the brazilian film as well as television series, for the sake of the coronavirus. With regard to social isolation, as is best suited to combat the pandemic, which is part of the new productions that are coming to the streaming service with no audio in Portuguese or Spanish.

The platform is notifying you of the sights without the availability of a message-focused health care professionals in the voice acting. “Some of the other audio options are not available. The top Priority is the health of the game”. Check it out below:

It remains to be seen whether these attractions will gain from acting when the situation is returned to normal.