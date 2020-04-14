Netflix will adapt the comic book by Korean zombie Now At Our School

After the huge success of the Zombie Invasion with the following entitled: The peninsula on the way, and the zombies, the south koreans have gained a reputation among the viewers around the world would have been a new pop culture, to get to the k-drift?). Now, Netflix has announced a series of All Of Us Are Deadthat will be a more teen in the scenario of a zombie apocalypse.

All Of Us Are Dead it will be an adaptation of the webtoon Now At Our Schoolfrom John Donggeun, in which a group of students find themselves trapped in their school, with the difference that it is infested with zombies. In the beginning of the series, be sure to follow the same plot as the original comic books, from a screenplay by Sung-il Cheon (The Pirates).

The success of the Now At Our School going beyond Korea, to the South, and encompassing places, such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan. With a rating of 18 years of age, in the novel, in development since 2009, and has now come to an end, with 131 chapters in all, but it got his fame aroused again at the time of a pandemic, since it is the executive summary of the official talks about the people who become infected with a virus, and isolation.

In the original television series, Netflix will be the production of mr. J. Q., Lee, who will also be in the direction of a side of Kim Nam-su. To get infected for the first time in streaming, All Of Us Are Dead count upon the the production studios, JTBC, in association with the Film’s Monster. No date for the premiere, scheduled All Of Us Are Dead it will be released globally on Netflix.

It is worth noting that this is the first of a series of zombie a south Korean in the Series. Posted by 2019, United Kingdom it is already in its second season, and has won several accolades from the critics.

Source: Deadline