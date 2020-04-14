Netflix will produce the series, with the Korean Zombie, “All Of Us Are Dead”

Netflix has announced the production of the All Of Us Are Deadseries , the Korean zombie, adapted from the webtoon Now At Our Schoolaccording to the Deadline. The THING to digital was a big hit in South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Taiwan.

The story follows a group of students confined to the school, when a plague zombie that spreads the population out there. The series will be produced by the Le KNOW (Damo: The Legendary Police Woman, Intimate Strangers) that is divided in the direction Kim, Nam-su. The script is in Gun and Sung-il..

All Of Us Are Dead it will be released by Netflix all over the planet, on a date not yet determined.