North West trollea to Kim Kardashian during the live video feeds of the form É-PI-CA

Kim Kardashian is locked from weeks ago in his mansion in Los Angeles with their four children, all under seven years old, and trying to manage his multibillion-dollar empire in the distance. In your case, that means to continue to update their social networks often to offer content to their fans, but their firstborn daughter North is not what is putting easy.

The irruptions of the girl in the direct to Instagram of her famous mother have become something that your followers are waiting with bated breath because, as with her father Kanye West, you never know what will come out of that mouth.

This Monday, without going further, Kim tried to publish an announcement of public safety to encourage its neighbours to the state of California to stay in their homes to reduce the risk of infection of the coronavirus, but in the middle of the message to your daughter happened to say in a whisper quite audible: ‘I just to be outside’.

‘You have only gone out to the garden and there is nothing wrong with that,’ he hastened to correct it Kim something of a hurry to make it clear that your small is also respecting the quarantine.

In another moment of the video, while the celebrity talked about how important it is to keep in contact with loved ones to make sure that you are well, North interrupted him to comment: ‘Well, you should take care more of your children and not your friends’.

Last week the girl also snuck in a tutorial makeup Kim. After enduring several interruptions of the North, who wanted to wash their hands and basically to get your attention, the celebrity ended up confessing to looking at the camera that had been hidden in one of the bathrooms for guests to record and neither had gotten their children, to leave her in peace for two minutes at a time.

‘Hey, that has not been very kind on your part,’ he cried out North from out-of-plane with a tone of reproach.

