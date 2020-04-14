North West trollea to Kim Kardashian during the live video feeds of the form É-PI-CA

This Monday, without going further, Kim tried to publish an announcement of public safety to encourage its neighbours to the state of California to stay in their homes to reduce the risk of infection of the coronavirus, but in the middle of the message to your daughter happened to say in a whisper quite audible: “I just be outside.”

“You have only gone out to the garden and nothing happens for that,” he hastened to correct it Kim something of a hurry to make it clear that your small is also respecting the quarantine.

In another moment of the video, while the celebrity talked about how important it is to keep in contact with loved ones to make sure that you are well, North interrupted him to comment: “Well, you should take care more of your children and not your friends.”