On the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, Demi Lovato poses for pictures and talks about the new album

Demi Lovato is featured in the new issue of Harper’s Bazaar in north america. The fact that it was a time away to take care of his health, after a drug overdose that nearly killed him in the year 2018, released two singles this year – “Anyone” and “I Love Me”, and she took the time to talk a little bit about his upcoming work in the studio on the follow-up to “Tell Me You Love Me”, in the fall of 2017.

As well as the first two songs, the show was a reflection of herself, she spoke about the events of the past have served as an inspiration to the disk.

“I hate that it is a detail that becomes the headline, the main one being that I’ve been working on my music. But I can say that I truly appreciate the patience that the audience was with me on this for a year and a half has passed for me to get it right, because I don’t think that’s the mistake I made when I was 18 years old when I first went into treatment, he was returned to work after six months,” she says.

“But at the same time, I also went through two years of age. I was silent, while she ran free. And my book is finally a place where I can’t tell you”.

