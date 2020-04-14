One of the best action sequences of the Guardians of the Galaxy was not in the original script

James Gunn it is taking advantage of the quarantine to interact with the fans on Twitter using the tag #QuarantineWatchParty” and “GotG”, where he answers a number of questions about the movie, Guardians of the Galaxy. In the most recent session of questions and answers, the director spoke about one of the best action scenes of the film, when the ships of the ss a New build for you to try to prevent the spacecraft from Ronan, the Accuser of The brethren, land.

James told me that this scene wasn’t in the script. In the tweet he writes: “In the first cut of the New Model seemed to be pretty hopeless against Ronan. So, I’ve added this stuff to the ships for the New interligarem that we can put it as a picture add-on”. The scene took place in the third act, right at the very end of the movie, where the ships of the Troop, the New started to come together and form a sort of net to hold on for a while, the ship of Ronan. Unfortunately, the plan did not work very well, and almost the entire fleet of the good guys you just killed.

In the first cut of the New Model it seemed too hopeless against Ronan. So I added “this” interlocking, new ships, epic, which we shot for the additional photography. #QuarantineWatchParty #gotg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

James Gunn is now working on the Squad as a Suicide bomber, from Warner Bros. and in the ad, the short film should arrive in theaters in 2021. According to the website, the Comic Book, the director will return to Marvel to direct Guardians of the Galaxy, vol. 3, however, is that he does not want to work in the film, to the audio recordings of the Squad on the Suicide ending.

Guardians of the Galaxy has been released on the big screen and in the year 2014, and it was one of the great success of Marvel comics, raising$ 553 million at the box office in the world. In the second film, which arrived in the fall of 2017, raising$ 863 million at the box office in the world. In the first movie, I showed you how a team is going to the Galaxy has been formed in order to avoid that, Rona put in the hands of the most powerful being in the Universe, is the crown Jewel of the government. The cast included Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, and Bradley Cooper.

A degree in business administration and psychology. He loves the cartoons, and anime series, animated. He is currently pursuing a course in drawing with a minor in cartooning.

Comments