“One World: Together At Home,” will be the shows of Anitta, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and more

Following the surge of lives, the social network, ” a Global Citizen, in partnership with the world health organization (World Health Organization) has organized a megafestival virtual, so-called One-World: Together, At Home. The event, which has been curated by Lady Gaga, featuring performances from Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, the brazilian Anitta, and much, much more.

The festival takes place this coming Saturday (the 18th), at 21h (Brasilia time), and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, to be broadcast simultaneously on radio stations in the u.s. and internationally, including the MTV video music awards in Brazil and in the World (this is the last one, which, according to the official website of the event, it will transmit on the day of 19), in addition to the streaming platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Music, Tidal, among others.